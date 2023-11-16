Watch CBS News

Assessing the CTA train crash scene

The Yellow Line train and the snowplow that collided Thursday had not been moved 12 hours later, and that will not change until the National Transportation Safety Board investigates the scene. Kris Habermehl reports from Chopper 2.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.