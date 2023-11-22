Armed robbery in Chicago suburb leads to SWAT response, three arrests Three suspects were arrested after an armed robbery and SWAT response at a liquor store in south suburban Midlothian and a police chase into Chicago on Wednesday. Police said they were called to the scene around 10:15 a.m. for the armed robbery in progress. CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot went to the scene at Emporium Liquors in Midlothian near 147th and Springfield Avenue, where the SWAT team used smoke grenades to get the suspected robbers out of the store.