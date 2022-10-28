Watch CBS News

Antioch Traveling Closet hosting winter wear giveaway Saturday

A nonprofit in Antioch is hosting a giveaway event this weekend to help families in need. Founded in 2014, Antioch Traveling Closet has been providing families with essential items like clothes, toiletries, and school supplies for years.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.