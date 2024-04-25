Anticipation builds as Chicago Bears expected to pick Caleb Williams in NFL Draft The Chicago Bears are hours away from almost certainly drafting Caleb Williams as the team's best hope for a franchise quarterback on Thursday night. It's a decision that has been widely seen as a virtual lock, especially after the Bears traded away Justin Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a sixth-round pick after three frustrating years in Chicago. It would be just the fourth time the Bears have drafted a Heisman Trophy winner.