Analysis: Jussie Smollett erupts in outburst as he's sentenced to 150 days in jail Judge James Linn sentenced Jussie Smollett to 150 days in the Cook County Jail for fabricating a hate crime, and Smollett erupted in an outburst as he was taken away. CBS 2's Brad Edwards, Irika Sargent, Political Investigator Dana Kozlov, and Legal Analyst Irv Miller have analysis.