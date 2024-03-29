Watch CBS News

Amid imminent famine in Gaza, world court orders Israel to allow in food and water

More than a million Palestinians in Gaza are facing imminent famine, according to a new report from the United Nations, and the International Court of Justice has ordered Israel to immediately allow food and water into the war-torn region. Israel has been accused of blocking lifesaving aid from going to civilians in the Gaza Strip. Dr. John Kahler, a pediatrician and co-founder of the medical nonprofit Medglobal, recently returned from his second aid trip to Gaza and shared what he witnessed.
