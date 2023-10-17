Watch CBS News

Ald. Jim Gardiner fined over ethics violations

The Chicago Board of Ethics has fined Ald. Jim Gardiner (45th) $20,000, after finding probable cause he committed 10 ethics violations, by retaliating against a constituent who frequently criticized him.
