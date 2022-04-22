Watch CBS News

Al fresco dining kicks off in Rogers Park

Glenwood Avenue in Rogers Park is among the streets that has been closed to cars for outdoor dining as part of the Chicago Alfresco program. And it was not an easy process for restaurants to claim the street. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.