Activist moms' group hopes UN alert on Chicago Police torture gets action On Tuesday, Kevin Jackson was released from prison after serving 23 years for a murder he says he never committed, and in which a now-retired Chicago Police detective allegedly coerced and manipulated witnesses into lying. When it comes to the bigger picture of wrongful conviction cases in Chicago, an unlikely group of moms recently got the attention of the United Nations to try to push local leaders to do more. Megan Hickey reports.