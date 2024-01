Acetaminophen use during pregnancy linked with language delays, University of Illinois study finds Most people might not hesitate to reach for Tylenol when they have a headache, but those who are pregnant might want to think twice. A new study from researchers at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign linked acetaminophen with language delays in children. Susan Schantz, professor emerita of comparative biosciences and one of the authors of the study, spoke to CBS 2 about the findings.