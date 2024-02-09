Watch CBS News

A look at performers for Super Bowl LVIII

Before Usher's halftime performance, Post Malone will sing "America the Beautiful," Andra Day will perform "Lift Every Voice and Sing," while country music legend Reba McEntire sings the national anthem.
