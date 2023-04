A bagel with cream cheese inside: The start of a trend? Philadelphia Cream Cheese now offering a bagel with cream cheese inside, though only for a few days. We wonder – could this be part of a new trend? French fries with ketchup inside or a hot dog with mustard inside are among the suggestions we heard in Jim and Marie’s handoff to Joe and Irika today – but a hot dog that repels ketchup might be in greater demand in Chicago.