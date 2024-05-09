70-year-old accused of shooting Chicago area neighbor appears in court The man accused of shooting his neighbor in the southwest suburbs is now being charged with a hate crime. John Shadbar, 70, appeared before a Will County judge on Thursday and was denied release. The Will County State's Attorney's Office outlined what they said was a clear history of issues between him and Melissa Roberson, a white woman who has two Black sons. Prosecutors said Shadbar would regularly antagonize them with racial slurs.