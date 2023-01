40 years later, gangland murder of Allen Dorfman remains unsolved Allen Dorfman, an insurance salesman with close ties to the Chicago mob – was gunned down outside the old Purple Hyatt Hotel in Lincolnwood in broad daylight on Jan. 20, 1983, 40 years ago this coming Friday. CBS 2's Chris Tye talks with our retired reporter John Drummond about the still-unsolved case.