4 years after near-death experience on the court, Philip Alston helping Loyola bounce back

Phillip Alston has been a big part of Loyola's turnaround this season. He's made a serious impact on the Ramblers since joining them as a transfer from the Division II level, but he first had to work his way back from a serious health incident. Alston has been thriving in his second year at Loyola, throwing down some high-flying dunks, while being a force on the defensive end, helping the Ramblers' resurgence towards the top of the Atlantic 10.
