Watch CBS News

2's Got Your Ticket to "The Thanksgiving Play"

In a satiric comedy, Steppenwolf Theatre is serving up a hilarious way to re-examine the holiday and political CBS 2 Entertainment Reporter Vince Gerasole sat down with the playwright and discussed the tricky themes.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.