25 years ago: Andrew Cunanan's murder spree takes Lee Miglin's life On May 4, 1997 – 25 years ago Wednesday – Chicago real estate magnate Lee Miglin was found brutally murdered under a car in the garage of his Gold Coast mansion. Andrew Cunanan was later identified as the killer; he went on to murder Gianni Versace before taking his own life. CBS 2's Brad Edwards has a look back.