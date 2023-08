20 years later, 7-year-old Streator boy's murder remains unsolved Dalton Mesarchik, 7, was last seen 20 years ago waiting for a church van in Streator, Illinois. He was found floating face-down in a river the next morning, and his killer has never been found. CBS 2's Chris Tye spoke with the FBI and Dalton's family, who believe Dalton knew his killer.