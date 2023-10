1957 map by CBS 2 weatherman P.J. Hoff is a piece of broadcasting treasure P.J. Hoff, who worked at WBBM-TV from 1954 until 1968, augmented his weather forecast with cartoons and whimsical characters. He also sent viewers a map, and the son of one viewer sent one back to us, 66 years later. CBS 2's Brad Edwards and Ed Curran report.