17-Year-Old Goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina Is Wise Beyond His Years For Chicago Fire Chicago Fire FC goalie Gabriel Slonina now has six shutouts in 13 career starts. The Addison native is in his second season playing goalie for his hometown pro team. CBS 2 Sports Director Marshall Harris caught up with the 17-year-old nicknamed "Gaga" to see how his first job is going, and to find out more about that nickname.