11 confirmed tornados hit Chicago area, National Weather Service says Some 11 tornados touched down across the Chicago area Tuesday night, including in areas near northwest suburban Hoffman Estates and Inverness. The National Weather Service confirmed 11 tornados between EF 0 (between 65 and 85 miles per hour gusts) and EF 1 (between 86 and 110 miles per hour gusts) in Lee, DeKalb, Kane, Lake, and Cook counties in Illinois and Lake County, Indiana.