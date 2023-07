1,000 teens to visit downtown Chicago for chance to explore My Block, My Hood, My City, a non-profit that mentors underprivileged youth, is planning to bring 1,000 teens to downtown Chicago on Saturday, but organizers say they're getting pushback after viral videos of teen takeovers. CBS 2's Sara Machi found out they're not postponing their trip, and say those videos are exactly why they need to hold this event.