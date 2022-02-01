Tara Molina is a general assignment reporter for CBS2 Chicago.

She previously worked as a reporter and fill-in anchor at WEWS-TV in Cleveland, Ohio, and WFTX-TV in Fort Myers, Florida.

Molina won both National and Regional Edward R. Murrow awards in 2018 for sports reporting. Her winning story, "The Meaning of Zach-Proof," followed inspiring and determined amputee, Zach Patterson, through his first high school football season. She has also won multiple Regional Emmy Awards for her hard news and breaking news reporting as well as an SPJ Award of Excellence.

She was recognized by The Humane Society of the United States for several of her investigative reports on the issue of puppy mills in the state of Ohio.

Tara earned a Master's degree in Mass Communication and Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism from Arizona State's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. She graduated with honors with both degrees through an accelerated program. She's a proud Sun Devil and Kappa Alpha Theta.

In her free time, Tara enjoys spending time with her family and exploring Chicago's many neighborhoods and special events. She loves to stay active and not just because she's a big fan of the city's awesome food scene.