Mugo Odigwe joined as a general assignment reporter at CBS2 Chicago in February 2019.

She previously worked at CBS Sacramento. Prior to that, she was a weekend anchor/reporter at KMOV in St. Louis where she covered the anniversary of the Ferguson unrest. She began her career at KGAN/KFXA in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, as a reporter/fill-in-anchor.

Odigwe was born and raised in Nigeria. She moved to Arizona when she was 12 and calls Phoenix her adopted hometown. Mugo earned her bachelor's degree at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University where she graduated with high honors. Her academic performance earned her a membership with Kappa Tau Alpha, the American college honor society. She is a member of the National Association of Black Journalists.

Mugo believes in working to better any community she calls home. While in St. Louis, she served as a board member of Crisis Nursery St. Louis, an organization working to prevent child abuse and neglect, as well as providing support and respite care to families in crisis. She was also a board member of SouthSide, an organization that provides early childhood education and support services for children. Her work within the St. Louis community earned her an award and spotlight on the 2016 "Influence List" of Gazelle STL, a local St. Louis magazine.

In her free time, Mugo loves a good book, running and singing. She also enjoys brunch and is looking forward to trying the best restaurants Chicago has to offer.