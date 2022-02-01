Megan Hickey is a member of the 2 Investigator team, focusing on topical investigative stories.

Hickey came to CBS2 Chicago in October, 2018 from ABC7 Eyewitness News. Prior to Chicago, she worked at WEWS-TV in Cleveland and WNDU-TV in South Bend, Indiana.

Hickey won a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award in 2015 for her investigative reporting on a woman who was severely burned when her car's fuel tank caught fire. Hickey also won a Regional Emmy Award in 2017 for her reporting on a now convicted serial killer who confessed his crimes to Hickey in a series of letters from prison.

Hickey earned a Master of Science in Journalism degree from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. Hickey also earned a bachelor's degree from Georgetown University. Hickey is a graduate of Fenwick High School in Oak Park.

A Hinsdale native, Hickey enjoys spending time with her large Chicago-area family. Her hobbies include singing and playing music, competing in triathlons and sampling the best sushi spots in the area.