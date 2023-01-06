Marybel Gonzalez a bilingual, multimedia journalist at CBS 2 News Chicago.

She was formerly an anchor, producer and reporter along the U.S.-Mexico border and a recipient of a national Gracie Award for investigative reporting. She is also a four time Emmy Award winner.

Gonzalez came to CBS in the summer of 2022 from Telemundo where she was a bilingual reporter for nearly three years.

She also was a weekend anchor and investigative reporter for the Sinclair Broadcast Group in Texas and an investigative reporter for the PBS station in Denver.

Marybel graduated with a master degree in journalism from Columbia University in 2016.