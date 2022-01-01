Marie Saavedra is back where it all began! She grew up in Evanston and is a graduate of the Missouri School of Journalism.

Saavedra's career as an anchor and reporter started in Springfield, Missouri, at KYTV. She was on scene in the aftermath of the EF-5 tornado that hit Joplin in 2011, and won a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for her report on a Missouri veteran whose case was mishandled at a local VA hospital.

Her next stop was KTVK in Phoenix, where she covered everything from immigration to wildfires. Saavedra then spent seven years at WFAA in Dallas. While there, she was awarded Regional Emmys for her work on several feature stories and for her live reports the night of the 2016 Dallas police ambush. She joined the CBS2 Chicago team in October 2020.