Lauren Victory is a Morning Insider reporter for CBS2 Chicago.

Lauren joined CBS2 in May, 2016 and is a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.

Lauren came to Chicago after two years as a reporter/fill-in anchor at WTIC-TV in Hartford, Connecticut.

She was previously a video journalist/reporter at WPTZ/WNNE-TV in Burlington, Vermont, for three years.

Lauren also worked as a general assignment reporter at WLNS-TV in Lansing, Michigan, and as an associate producer for WCIU-TV "You & Me This Morning" in Chicago.

Victory is an interviewer for the Northwestern Alumni Admissions Council, a member of the Illinois Media School Program Advisory Committee, a mentor for the UIC Athletics Mentorship Program and a frequent guest speaker for college/high school journalism classes.

She raised more than $16,000 competing for CBS Chicago in the 2018 Dancing With Chicago Celebrities. The money goes towards breast cancer research.

In her free time, Lauren loves to play tennis, ski and dog sit. She also picked up a fondness for running in recent years and proudly completed her first (and probably only) marathon in 2017. At least once a month, Lauren and her fiancé pick a neighborhood to immerse herself in to learn about each area's culture and history. She'd love for you to tweet her your restaurant recommendations!