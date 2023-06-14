Jori Parys CBS 2

Jori Parys joined the CBS 2 News Chicago sports team in October of 2022. Born and raised in Crystal Lake, she calls it a "dream come true" to be covering her hometown teams.

Prior to joining WBBM, Jori spent two years as a sports anchor and reporter at WGNO in New Orleans. She covered the Saints, Pelicans, and LSU Tigers while contributing to its high school sports show "Friday Night Football."

Jori has covered sports on all levels throughout her journey, which began in Shreveport, Louisiana.

During her stint in the Ark-La-Tex, Jori was the host and producer of a weekly 30-minute show that highlighted Grambling State football.

Jori has also hosted college football and NFL shows for Stadium, a national digital TV and internet network, along with Bally Sports.

She was a cheerleader at the University of Illinois, where she earned a Bachelor of Communications.

In her spare time the Prairie Ridge High School alum enjoys playing the guitar and piano, but most importantly, spending time with family.