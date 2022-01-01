Jim Williams is the co-anchor of CBS2 Chicago's 4 p.m. newscast. He also reports for the station and is host producer of "Stories to Tell

Williams began his broadcast journalism career more than 40 years ago at WGN-TV, where he was a newswriter, producer and reporter. He also wrote newscasts for WGN Radio.

From 1992-1997, Williams was Chicago Mayor Richard M. Daley's press secretary. He supervised media relations throughout city government.

For four years, he was a correspondent for ABC News, reporting across the country for "World News Tonight with Peter Jennings" and "Good Morning America." For "Nightline," Williams covered China's crackdown on the spiritual group Falun Gong.

He joined CBS2 Chicago in December 2002.

Williams has won several journalism awards, including an Emmy for investigative reporting. In May of 2018, he was inducted into the National Television Academy of Arts & Sciences' Silver Circle for his lifetime of work in Chicago television.

Williams was born and raised on Chicago's South Side. He is a graduate of Kenwood High School and Columbia College.

He serves on the board of the Mercy Home for Boys and Girls.

Williams and his wife, Joyce, have four adult children.