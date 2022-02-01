Jermont Terry joined the CBS2 Chicago team in October 2019. He's born and raised on Chicago's South Side. He's happy to return home to report on his community after 18 years of uncovering stories across the country.

Most recently, Jermont worked as the lead night side reporter at WDIV-TV, the NBC station in Detroit. While there, Jermont led breaking news coverage and broke the story about a fetal remains left behind in a defunct funeral home. Prior to moving to Detroit, Jermont worked as the chief investigative reporter at WTMJ-TV in Milwaukee. His career has spanned stations across the east coast and south working as an investigative and general assignment reporter at WXII-TV, Winston-Salem, North Carolina; WKYT-TV in Lexington; and WLFI-TV, West Lafayette, Indiana.

Jermont graduated from the University of Illinois. He earned his Bachelors of Science in broadcast journalism from the College of Communications. Go Illini!

Jermont is an award-winning journalist. The Wisconsin Broadcasters Association awarded Jermont with the Best Hard News Investigation and Best Live On-Scene Reporting in the state. The Milwaukee Press Club honored Jermont with a first place award for Best Investigative Series.

Throughout his career he has been honored with numerous awards including an Associated Press award for Best Enterprise/Investigative Story. Also his work and contributions at WKYT and WXII led to the prestigious Edward R. Murrow Award.

Jermont is an active member of the National Association of Black Journalists and the Investigative Reporters and Editors. When he's not working, Jermont loves relaxing and taking vacations.

He's a proud Chicagoan, who grew up in Beverly and graduated from Morgan Park High School.

Jermont is always looking to uncover the truth and tell the stories of the people.