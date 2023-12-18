Darius Johnson joined CBS 2 in August 2023.

Johnson is thrilled to be home after growing up in Chatham. His maternal grandparents raised him after his mother, Sonja, was shot and killed on their front porch six weeks after his birth.

His passion for journalism began with his grandparents watching the news every day. He got his first shot by doing morning announcements at Burnside Academy and King College Prep.

Growing up, Johnson was a proud South Shore Drill Team member and King College Prep Marching Band member.

Before CBS2, he spent two years as a morning reporter and noon anchor at KUSA in Denver. There, he conducted multi-part investigations into Domestic Violence, Colorado's Fentanyl Crisis, and Kinship Care in Colorado.

His reporting on Kinship Care was recognized as a 2024 finalist of the DuPont Columbia University Awards.

Before Denver, he spent time at FOX59/CBS4 in Indianapolis, WSAV-TV in Savannah, GA, and CNN Atlanta. He graduated from Morehouse College and Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism. He is a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. and The National Association of Black Journalists.

Johnson enjoys skiing, traveling, dancing, and spending time with family, friends, and his four-legged friend, Charli. He hopes to serve as a pillar in the community while back home in Chicago.