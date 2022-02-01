Dana Kozlov is an Emmy-award-winning political investigative reporter for CBS2 Chicago. Prior to joining the station in 2003, she worked at WGN, CNN Chicago and WEEK-TV in Peoria, where she began her journalism career in 1992.

A native of Palatine and graduate of Fremd High School, she received her communications degree from the University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign.

Kozlov has been involved with many organizations since moving back to Chicago in 1995, especially those focused on the issue of domestic violence. Most recently, she served on the Board of the Chicago Metropolitan Battered Women's Network. She's also worked with The Cradle and Rainbow House, among others.

Kozlov loves cooking, dance, yoga, music, reading, travel, all exercise and wine. She's a proud Chicagoan whose family has deep roots in the city. She is also an enthusiastic Chicago sports fan.

Kozlov and her husband live and are raising their two children in the city.