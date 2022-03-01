Chris Tye is a reporter and fill-in anchor at CBS2 Chicago.

The Oak Park native has seen his reporting work honored with multiple regional Emmy Awards. His anchoring work has been honored with a regional Edward R. Murrow Award.

Since joining CBS2 in 2019, his reporting has lead to law changes and policy modifications by the State of Illinois.

When he broke the story of foster children being shackled by the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services — legislators were watching. They quickly drafted and passed new legislation to make those practices illegal.

When he broke news that the state's unemployment office was errantly mailing resident's Social Security numbers to strangers in the height of the pandemic, the Illinois Department of Employment Security reversed its policies to protect residents.

Chris extensively covered the unrest of 2020 — spending two weeks on the ground in Kenosha, Wisconsin — then covering the protests and violence that enveloped Chicago.

He covered both the Biden and Trump campaigns in 2020. On election night he helped anchor and provide analysis for both CBS2 and our streaming network CBS News Chicago.

His path back home took him around the Great Lakes. After graduating from John Carroll University in Cleveland he worked as a reporter and anchor at stations in Traverse City, Grand Rapids and Cleveland.

Chris and his wife are thrilled to be back living in Chicago — they're expecting their first child this summer.

Tips or story ideas? Reach out to Chris: CJTYE@CBS.COM