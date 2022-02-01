Charlie De Mar is an Emmy award winning reporter for CBS2 Chicago.

Since joining in 2016, he has covered some of the biggest stories impacting the Chicagoland area. Charlie was instrumental in breaking several stories in the Jussie Smollett investigation. He has also covered the horrific shooting at Mercy Hospital and the fallout from the shooting death of Laquan McDonald.

De Mar came to CBS2 from WTTV and WXIN, the CBS and Fox stations in Indianapolis, where he has reported lead stories for the stations' evening newscasts.

De Mar is credited with establishing a local crime reporting franchise series at CBS4/FOX 59. His work has also had a national impact, and a series of reports led to the introduction of a new federal law that would hold all Veterans Affairs hospitals more accountable for their prescribing practices.

A native of the North Side, De Mar graduated Cum Laude from the University of Arizona, where he earned a B.A. in broadcast journalism and minored in marketing.

When he is not chasing down a story, Charlie loves spending time with his family and discovering new things to do in the city he grew up in.