Audrina Sinclair is an Emmy Award-winning anchor on both the CBS Chicago morning news and the station's streaming service, CBS News Chicago.

Sinclair joined the station as a reporter in 2015. Since then, she has been on the front line of some of the biggest breaking news stories in Chicago - and her live coverage has led to multiple regional Emmy nominations.

Prior to joining CBS Chicago, Sinclair was an anchor and reporter for WCCB-TV in Charlotte, North Carolina. During her four-year tenure at the station, she also taught at the Carolina School of Broadcasting.

Sinclair began her broadcast career as an anchor, reporter, producer, and photojournalist at WUSF-TV, the PBS station in Tampa, Florida, that is owned by the University of South Florida. She earned a Telly Award for senior producing and reporting on a documentary about teen pregnancy in the African-American community.

Sinclair is a board member of Salt & Light Coalition, a Chicago-based non-profit organization offering a workforce development program for survivors of human trafficking. Sinclair also serves on the board of the YWCA Metropolitan Chicago, which works to eliminate racism and empower women and families across Chicagoland.

Sinclair has also been a long-time volunteer with the Boys & Girls Club of America. She helped launch and facilitate a self-esteem project called SMART Girls, which has become a permanent program at the Charlotte Boys & Girls Club.

Sinclair graduated from the University of South Florida in 2010 with a degree in Telecommunications News. She also attended Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., and Florida International University in Miami, FL.

Sinclair resides in Chicago with her husband, and she's the proud daughter of two Army veterans.