Audrina Bigos is an anchor on the CBS2 morning news.

Bigos joined CBS2 Chicago as a reporter in 2015. Since joining, she has been on the front line of some of the biggest breaking news stories in Chicago. Bigos' live coverage of major breaking stories has led to several regional Emmy nominations.

Prior to joining CBS2 Chicago, Bigos served as a weekend evening anchor and general assignment reporter for WCCB-TV in Charlotte, North Carolina. During her four-year tenure at WCCB, she also worked as an instructor at the Carolina School of Broadcasting.

Bigos began her broadcast career as an anchor, reporter, producer and photojournalist at WUSF-TV, the PBS station in Tampa, Florida, that is owned by the University of South Florida. She earned a Telly Award for senior producing and reporting on a documentary about teen pregnancy in the African-American community.

Bigos is an advisory board member of Salt & Light Coalition, a non-profit organization offering a one-year job training program for survivors of human trafficking. Salt & Light also empowers survivors through spirituality, trauma-sensitive yoga and physical fitness.

Bigos is also a long-time volunteer with the Boys & Girls Club of America. Prior to working with the clubs on the West Side of Chicago, she helped launched a self-esteem project — SMART Girls — which has become a permanent program at the Charlotte Boys & Girls Club.

Additionally, Bigos has served as the vice president of broadcast for the Charlotte Area Association of Black Journalists and is a member of the National Association of Black Journalists.

Bigos graduated from the University of South Florida in 2010 with a degree in Telecommunications News. She also attended Georgetown University and Florida International University in Miami.

She is the proud daughter of two Army veterans.