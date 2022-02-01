Asal Rezaei joined CBS2 Chicago as a general assignment reporter in August 2021.

Asal previously worked at Spectrum News in Milwaukee where she covered civil unrest following the death of George Floyd and the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha. She most recently spent months in Minneapolis covering the Derek Chauvin trial as a national correspondent. Prior to that, she was a reporter and fill-in anchor in Greensboro and Raleigh, North Carolina, where she covered numerous hurricanes and was the first reporter on the ground in the aftermath of an EF-3 tornado. She began her career as a morning anchor at NBC KYMA 11 in Yuma, Arizona.

Asal is an Iranian immigrant that was born and raised in Germany until she was about 6 years old. Her family then moved to Dallas where she was raised in the suburbs before moving to Chicago to attend Columbia College. She lived in Chicago for nearly 5 years as a young journalist and considers the city her adopted hometown.

Asal is passionate about telling stories that will make a difference in her community and shedding light on immigration issues.

In her free time, Asal loves to paint and attend live music shows. She takes pride in her large vinyl collection and is thrilled to be back in Chicago.

You can find Asal on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.