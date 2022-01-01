Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

Before coming to CBS2 News, Albert was chief meteorologist at the News Nation Network based in Chicago. While at the network, he covered landfalling hurricanes, blizzards, wildfires and tornado outbreaks for the entire country.

Albert also spent more than a decade at KVUE-TV in Austin, Texas, where he served as chief meteorologist. While in Austin, Albert won two regional Emmy Awards and several Associated Press Awards, including for Best Weathercast.

Before Austin, Albert also worked in Corpus Christi, Texas, at the CBS affiliate, where he also served as a chief meteorologist.

Albert holds degrees in Broadcast Meteorology from Mississippi State University and in Communication/Media Studies from Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi.

Albert has earned Seals of Approval from both the American Meteorological Society and the National Weather Association.

You can watch Albert's forecast weekdays on CBS2 News at 6 and 10 p.m.