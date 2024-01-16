Frigid cold forces Chicago area zoo to close to visitors

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) – A suburban zoo closed on Tuesday because of the extreme temperatures and safety concerns for staff and animals.

CBS 2's Sara Machi got a look at how they were adapting at the Philips Park Zoo in Aurora where staff pulled icy water buckets through the snowy paths.

Keeping fresh drinking water in supply was just one of the concerns when the temperatures dipped to sub-zero levels.

"We got through things like straw a lot more when it is this type of weather," said zoo manager Anna Borozenets. "Hay, those are all consumable items that we do have to purchase so those are all things that we roll through a lot quicker."

Borozenets said nearly every one of their 100 animals need help on such frigid days, even in the heated reptile house.

"Even an animal like this [snake], that's well heated inside. We still want to make sure that the entirety of her enclosure is properly warmed, that there is no cold spots," Borozenets said.

"It actually really affects everybody," she added. "Especially because this zoo has been here a really long time. A lot of these buildings are a little on the older side. So the walls can be a little bit cold."

They made the tough decision to close when the temperature dropped to keep their staff safe, even knowing loneliness can stress out some animals.

"It is definitely something that zoos learned a lot during COVID when were seeing such a drastic decrease in people, or for many zoos complete closure," she said. "We did find that some species more than others definitely are more sensitive to seeing visitors, but that's really where a thing called enrichment comes in."

At the gray wolf enclosure, enrichment meant a game of trying to find meat hidden inside balls.

"They have to share. There's one for each," said animal keeper Becca Sher.

The wolves have a warm shelter, but staff said on frigid days like Tuesday, some animals choose to stay out in the cold.

"Wolves and the cats, they really get playful in the snow so they'd rather be out here than inside," said Sher.

The staff said the plan was to probably stay closed to the public through Friday, so they were keeping a close eye on the temperature.