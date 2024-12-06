9-year-old boy with autism missing from Chicago's South Shore neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are searching for a 9-year-old boy who was reported missing from the South Shore neighborhood.

Zechariah Garrett, who police said is in need of medical attention, was last seen on Friday in the area of 1400 East 67th Place. According to a family member's Facebook post, Garrett has Autism.

Chicago Police Department

Police said Garrett is 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 86 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, and a medium complexion.

According to a family member, Zechariah was last seen wearing a blue coat and blue Adidas shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 911 or detectives at 312-747-8385.

10-year-old missing

Chicago police are also searching for 10-year-old Trenton Payne who was reported missing on Chicago's West Side on Thursday.

Payne was last seen around 4 p.m. or 4:05 p.m. Thursday near Quincy Street and Laramie Avenue in the South Austin neighborhood. He was last seen wearing a black North Face jacket, a blue shirt, blue pants, a black backpack, and a matching blue, white and gray hat and gloves.

Anyone with information should call Harrison Area Special Victims Unit detectives at 312-746-8251.