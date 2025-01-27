Yuengling beers now on tap in Illinois

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Those looking to unwind with a cold brew officially now have a new option, as Yuengling beers are now available on draft at bars and restaurants in Illinois.

The Yuengling Brewery announced last month that it was expanding to Illinois. Its products should be available in bottles and cans in March.

Yuengling is currently available in 26 states, mostly on the East Coast and Southeast. The expansion to Illinois comes after the brewery expanded to Indiana and Arkansas in 2017, Texas in 2021, to Kansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma in 2023.

Yuengling claims to be the oldest brewery in America. It first opened in 1829 with its flagship Eagle Brewery in Pottsville, Pennsylvania, where it is still headquartered, about 90 miles northwest of Philadelphia.

The brewery was founded by German immigrant David Gottlieb Yuengling. Richard Yuengling Jr. is the fifth-generation owner of the brewery, and all four of his daughters hold executive positions.

For those unfamiliar with the name's pronunciation, Yuengling rhymes with Ringling, as in the circus.