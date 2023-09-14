Applications now open for Youth Art Market in Pilsen

Applications for Youth Art Market in Pilsen now open

Applications for Youth Art Market in Pilsen now open

Applications for Youth Art Market in Pilsen now open

CHICAGO (CBS) – Calling all youth vendors!

Applications are now open for the Youth Art Market at the National Museum of Mexican Art in Pilsen.

The award-winning youth program is seeking to highlight local one-of-a-kind goods.

Vendors must be 25 years old or younger and there is no application fee.

Anyone who is interested must submit their application by Friday, Sept. 15.