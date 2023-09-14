Watch CBS News
Applications now open for Youth Art Market in Pilsen

CHICAGO (CBS) – Calling all youth vendors!

Applications are now open for the Youth Art Market at the National Museum of Mexican Art in Pilsen.

The award-winning youth program is seeking to highlight local one-of-a-kind goods.

Vendors must be 25 years old or younger and there is no application fee.

Anyone who is interested must submit their application by Friday, Sept. 15. 

