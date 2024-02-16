Young people thrilled for free Chicago Symphony Orchestra concert on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The sounds of the symphony swelled through the South Side's Woodlawn neighborhood Friday night – as the Chicago Symphony Orchestra put on a free performance at the Apostolic Church of God in Woodlawn.

The special show featured a world-class cellist, and officers from the Chicago Alternative Policing Strategy program at the Grand Crossing (3rd) police district brought along some youngsters to give them an experience of a lifetime.

"I think it's going to be a fun experience," said Noah Kendrick, 13.

Noah was one of 30 who got dinner with the CAPS officers before heading over to the church, at 6320 S. Dorchester Ave., to see and hear the Chicago Symphony Orchestra.

"I'm probably not going to like talk about it with my teammates," Noah said. "I'm probably going to be like very focused."

Noah is a musician himself – studying piano. He and his mom welcomed the opportunity to see the CSO.

"I've talked about it with my son. I was like, you know, we should go to the symphony," said Noah's mom, Carol Kendrick. "But we've just never been."

But that change Friday night when the kids and cops entered the church. As the pews in the South Side chapel filled with anticipation, the youngsters had a front-row seat.

"Being able to show them just a different light, like, this what you can do," said Carol Kendrick.

A total of 3,300 people packed the Apostolic Church of God for an opportunity to hear the Chicago Symphony Orchestra for the fourth year.

Not only did they hear the CSO – the youth were also able to see the 24-year-old world-class cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason perform for free.

The cellist – who famously played at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle in England in 2018 – was the featured soloist in Edward Elgar's Cello Concerto Friday night.

"The children being able see a renowned cellist like him for free is a wonderful experience," said Carol Kendrick.

"And we're going for free - oh wow!" said Noah before the concert. "Yeah, that's blessing."

It was a blessing that even mesmerized adults. And Noah was certainly thrilled to meet cellist Kanneh-Mason backstage.

"I just really loved it, you know? It was the first experience," Noah said after the concert. "I think I'd go again. I think I'd do it again."

Conductor Paavo Järvi led the orchestra Friday night. The CSO also performed an overture by Beethoven, and concluded with Smetana's symphonic poem about the Moldau River in what is now the Czech Republic.

And the fine arts crossed barriers Friday night as they inspired the next generation.

The Chicago Symphony Orchestra will also be playing with Kanneh-Mason at Symphony Center, at 220 S. Michigan Ave. downtown, on Saturday and Sunday. More information is at the CSO website.