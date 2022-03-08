Five young Illinois golfers headed to Augusta National Golf Club for Drive, Chip & Putt tournament

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Five local kids are driving, chipping, and putting their way to the opportunity of a lifetime - to play and compete at Augusta National Golf Club in the leadup to the Masters.

CBS 2's Jackie Kostek introduced us Tuesday to the young golfers, who are preparing to take their shot next month.

"It's not like regular golf where it's a span of four hours and you're hitting 68-plus shots," said young golfer Michael Jorski, 12, of Clarendon Hills.

Indeed it's not. Nine shots are all the kids get in each round of the free national Drive, Chip & Putt tournament.

"When I chipped it in, I was like, 'Oh my gosh,' like, I just chipped it in at Drive, Chip, Putt,'" said Martha Kuwahara, 14, of Northbrook. "My dad was recording it and he was like, 'Whoa!'"

So what does it take to make it to the Drive, Chip & Putt National Finals? The competition starts out with 30,000 kids across 326 locations, and that moves to 60 sub-regionals and then 10 regionals.

Now, we've got five Illinois natives who are going to compete at Augusta.

"I just expect like a really nice, fancy course with like a really nice clubhouse, because like, a lot of pros are there," said Martha.

"I've been before and I know what it feels like," added Michael.

At 12 Michael is the old pro of the group - the only local making his second trip to Augusta.

"You've just got to step up there and just do the best you can do," he said.

And while all the players are young - between 7 and 15 years old - don't mistake age for lack of experience.

"I'm 7 years old, and I've had a club in my hand since I was 2," said Eloise Fetzer of La Grange.

Yes, that's right, she said she's been active in golf since she was 2 years old.

Young though they may be, the players are wise enough to know playing Augusta is something to appreciate.

"I'm honored," said Ledius Felipe, 11, of Poplar Grove.

"Many people dream of being there, and I made it there," added Eloise, who thinks she's going to win.

Most would say they already have won.