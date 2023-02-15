Watch CBS News
Local News

'Young, Black, and Lit' donating thousands of books part of year-long campaign

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago non-profit is kicking off a year-long campaign aimed at donating more books centered around black children.

The organization Young, Black, and Lit are donating 25,000 books to schools across the country.

Ten thousand books will be distributed in Chicago and the suburbs and today kids at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Literary and Fine Arts School will get 3,000 books.

The books are for kids in kindergarten through 8th grade.

First published on February 15, 2023 / 7:31 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.