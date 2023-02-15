'Young, Black, and Lit' donating thousands of books part of year-long campaign

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago non-profit is kicking off a year-long campaign aimed at donating more books centered around black children.

The organization Young, Black, and Lit are donating 25,000 books to schools across the country.

Ten thousand books will be distributed in Chicago and the suburbs and today kids at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Literary and Fine Arts School will get 3,000 books.

The books are for kids in kindergarten through 8th grade.