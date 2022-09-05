Young baseball fan's hot dog mistake at White Sox-Tigers game gets redeemed in Detroit

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The young baseball fan who went viral after losing his hot dog at a White Sox game last month won his redemption on Sunday in Detroit.

Three weeks ago, at the White Sox-Tigers game at Guaranteed Rate Field, 4-year-old Matthew Hoobler's hot dog fell out of its bun and onto the ground, prompting a forehead smack from the little guy.

Absolutely brutal 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/4NoqTPrEA7 — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) August 14, 2022

But his favorite team helped fix his hot dog horror story on Sunday.

Paws, the Tigers mascot, hand-delivered a hot dog for Matthew at Comerica Park when the Tigers took on the Royals.

This time, his hot dog stayed in the bun, and of course it was prepared just the way he likes it; plain with nothing else on it.

Presenting: A hot dog redemption story. pic.twitter.com/C6pWOPEO2k — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) September 4, 2022