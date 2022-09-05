Young baseball fan's hot dog mistake at White Sox-Tigers game gets redeemed in Detroit
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The young baseball fan who went viral after losing his hot dog at a White Sox game last month won his redemption on Sunday in Detroit.
Three weeks ago, at the White Sox-Tigers game at Guaranteed Rate Field, 4-year-old Matthew Hoobler's hot dog fell out of its bun and onto the ground, prompting a forehead smack from the little guy.
But his favorite team helped fix his hot dog horror story on Sunday.
Paws, the Tigers mascot, hand-delivered a hot dog for Matthew at Comerica Park when the Tigers took on the Royals.
This time, his hot dog stayed in the bun, and of course it was prepared just the way he likes it; plain with nothing else on it.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.