You'll scream over Chicago's fun and fantastic interactive Museum of Ice Cream

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you haven't heard about it, there's a relatively new museum downtown, called the Museum of Ice Cream– and it's been routinely selling out.

CBS 2's Jamaica Ponder stopped by before opening hours to get a scoop of what all the excitement was about.

"This is an experience museum. So we are crafting fun things for you to do along the way as well as being educational," said Kimberly Lawson, assistant general manager of the museum.

Kimberly Lawson became assistant general manager when the museum opened back in July. The entire place is a pink maze of over a dozen rooms with sweet games, and dairy themed activities.

"This is like nothing you have ever been through before. We celebrate what ice cream means. And so when you think of ice cream, it's it's childhood birthday parties and it's celebration and it's family and it's connection," said Lawson.

"And so everything we do here is really trying to emulate or to to bring up that sense of being a kid again,"

We didn't spend all day here, but it's easy to see how one easily could. Our route was marked by five treat stations, serving guests unlimited creative concoctions; from the classic Sno-Cone to hot dog ice cream.

Lawson said the cherry on top is undoubtedly the staff. They make more than just treats, adding that they're the ones who really make the experience.

"We hire performers and people who are fantastic at food service and hospitality, and it's just an energetic crew of 80 talented people," said Lawson

She added that even if you've been before, they'll have a whole new host of treats for the spooky season

"Starting September 30th, we have Halloween taking over our building, which we call the Museum of "I-Scream," said Lawson.

If you're looking to buy tickets, they go for just under $50/a person. And right now, the museum has some spooky surprises for Halloween, so be sure to take advantage of their back-to-school discount for weekdays, going downtown, now.