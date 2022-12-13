Video shows York Community High School students attacking boy with Down syndrome in restroom

ELMHURST, Ill. (CBS) -- Leaders at York Community High School in Elmhurst have promised action after a disturbing video showed several students attacking and bullying a boy with Down syndrome in a school bathroom.

CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov spoke with one courageous student who says words are not enough. She wants change.

On the video, seconds after a group of York High school teenagers pushed a student with Down syndrome to the ground in a bathroom, you can hear them yell, "Get him!"

On the video, you can also hear the students laughing and taunting the boy – who then sought refuge in a bathroom stall. The video began circulating among York High School students.

"We shouldn't still be seeing these things happen," said Frank Lally, the education policy analyst for Access Living Chicago – a disability rights organization.

York High School administrators sent a letter to families about the incident. Elmhurst Community Unit School District 205 spokeswoman Tonya Daniels sent CBS 2 the following statement:

"We are deeply disappointed and saddened by the actions of this small group of students. Bullying, intimidation, and harassment diminish a student's ability to learn and a school's ability to educate. Such behaviors are not tolerated in Elmhurst District 205, and any student who chooses to engage in these behaviors will face the appropriate consequences. Throughout the day on Friday, students involved in the situation were interviewed and significant school consequences were issued. "The investigation continued throughout the weekend and remains ongoing. Interviews and tips will continue to be fully examined to ensure a full understanding of all details pertaining to this incident, including the moments before and after what is seen on the video. The Elmhurst Police Department School Resources Officers were notified and have been in contact with the parents of the student who was pushed.

"We are grateful for the tremendous support from our York community and for the numerous reports that we received. The overwhelming response from the York community is a testament to the fact that the actions of a few do not represent the entire school. All schools in District 205 are welcoming and support all students. The health and safety of our students is of the utmost importance. We will continue to engage with our community to ensure that every student is able to attend our schools without fear of bullying, harassment, or intimidation."

"You would think that in 2022, students in high school would have a little bit more empathy for their peers," Lally said. "But the sad reality is students with disabilities are victims of bullying at much higher rate than their peers."

But one of the victim's peers did indeed take action. Mary Olivia Muti started a Change.org petition to help build a stronger foundation for York High School's diverse learners.

As of 10:30 p.m., the petition had more than 6,200 signatures.

Muti did not want to go on camera, because she was already a target of retaliation. But she told Kozlov she will be meeting with administrators and asking for the suspension and a sports ban for all students involved.

She also wants an emergency meeting to discuss increased funding for aides and hall monitors.

Lally applauds that move and says education is also critical.

"It's not a one solution, you know, fixes everything," Lally said. "But education, along with all those other things, can't hurt – right?"

The York High School spokeswoman said police have been involved from the beginning. She would not say if any charges are expected.

Calls and emails to the Elmhurst Police Department were not returned.