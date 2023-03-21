Watch CBS News
Yoán Moncada recovering after collision with teammate during World Baseball Classic

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

MIAMI (CBS) -- White Sox third baseman Yoán Moncada had a scary moment over the weekend in Team USA's World Baseball Classic semifinal win over Cuba Sunday.

Playing for Cuba, Moncada was trying to run down a fly ball hit by former Cub Kyle Schwarber. Moncada ended up colliding with teammate Roel Santos in the left field.

While he would leave the game, Moncada only suffered a bruised rib and is day-to-day.

White Sox Manager Pedro Grifol texted with Moncada, and said, "If he were here and it meant something, he would play today."

Moncada hit .435 in the tournament before being eliminated.

